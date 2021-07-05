Man falls overboard 37 miles offshore, rescued by Samaritans

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A man, who fell off his boat 37 miles offshore from Wrightsville Beach early Monday afternoon, did not have his engine cut-off switch (ECOS), also known as a “kill switch” attached; his boat took off leaving him stranded in the water.

The 47-year-old male fell overboard around 12:15 p.m. and was treading water for about an hour before he was found and rescued by a couple of Good Samaritans, according to Captain Ryan Saporito with Sea Tow. He was not wearing a life jacket.

Sea Tow and the Coast Guard were alerted at 1 p.m. that a man was in the water offshore and that he had been located by a father and son on a fishing trip.

According to the Coast Guard, the father and son were fishing when they were almost hit by another boat. When they realized the boat had no driver, they followed it and were able to stop and board the boat, a 23-foot Parker. They used the GPS track line search to retrace the boat’s path and found the driver treading water.

The driver did not require medical attention. He and his boat were returned safely to the launch at Masonboro inlet.

According to the Coast Guard, as of April 1, drivers of all boats under 26-feet are required to wear an ECOS.

