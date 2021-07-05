NC DHHS Flu
Man charged with DUI, accused of hitting toddler and adult with truck before driving away in S.C.

Troopers say Emilio Padilla Jr. was driving a 98 Ford Ranger pickup truck when he ran off the...
Troopers say Emilio Padilla Jr. was driving a 98 Ford Ranger pickup truck when he ran off the left side of the road, hitting a 3-year-old and a 37-year old before he drove off.(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was charged with DUI and is accused of running off the road, hitting a toddler and an adult with his truck before driving away in Clover, South Carolina.

Highway Patrol says the incident happened off Lakedale Drive near North Mill Court in Clover around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers say Emilio Padilla Jr. was driving a 98 Ford Ranger pickup truck when he ran off the left side of the road, hitting a 3-year-old and a 37-year old before he drove off.

The child and adult were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Padilla was charged with felony hit and run with great bodily injury and felony driving under the influence with bodily injury. He is jailed under $30,000 combined bond on these charges.

