Humane Society of Charlotte expands Essential Care Vaccine Clinic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Your furry friends will now be able to get vaccines Monday-Friday.

The Humane Society of Charlotte is expanding their Essential Care Vaccine Clinic. They offer Rabies, Canine and Feline vaccines and testing. Microchipping is also available.

“Keeping pets with the families who love them is at the core of HSC’s mission. The Essential Care veterinarians and team are proud to expand our availability as we prepare for our new animal resource center in 2022,” said Community Veterinary Program Manager Ryan Boughner.

Medications are also available along with heartworm testing, feline leukemia and FIV testing. Deworming medication is also available.

Appointments can be made by visiting their website.

