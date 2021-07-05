NC DHHS Flu
First Alert for late Wednesday into Thursday as Elsa impacts the Carolinas

By Jason Myers
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hot temperatures continue for Tuesday under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 90s.

A First Alert is in effect for late Wednesday into Thursday as Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to impact the Carolinas.

There is still uncertainty as to the exact track that Elsa will take which will dictate the impacts for the WBTV viewing area.

This is what we are tracking this week:

  • Tuesday: Hot and muggy; stray storm, lower 90s
  • First Alert: Late Wednesday into Thursday; rain and storms from Tropical Storm Elsa
  • Friday – Weekend: Few late day storms, lower 90s
Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with overnight low temperatures cooling into the upper 60s for the Charlotte Metro area, and lower 60s for the NC mountains.

Hot temperatures continue for Tuesday, with highs in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.

A stray shower or storm will be possible, mainly for the afternoon and evening hours.

A First Alert has been issued for late Wednesday into Thursday as Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to impact the Carolinas.

At this point, Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to pass east of I-85 and move near or along the I-95 corridor.

Any changes in the path that Elsa may take will greatly dictate impacts and timing across the WBTV viewing area.

Scattered rain and storms are possible for Wednesday afternoon into Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

Hot temperatures remain for Friday and the weekend with high temperatures in the lower 90s with isolated, late-day rain showers and thunderstorms.

Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on-the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.

Stay weather aware this week, with the latest updates on Tropical Storm Elsa.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

