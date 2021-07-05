NC DHHS Flu
Fire sparks in Gaston County landfill

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A landfill fire is under investigation in Gaston County.

The fire sparked Monday morning and could be seen from a distance in the High Shoals area.

No one was hurt in the fire and there was no danger to the community.

Viewers sent in video and images from the fire.

Fire investigators are working to determine what may have sparked the flames. The fire was out by late Monday morning.

