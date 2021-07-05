NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Baby boom forecast busts in North Carolina

An associate professor at UNC says the skyrocketing unemployment rates during the pandemic...
An associate professor at UNC says the skyrocketing unemployment rates during the pandemic likely prompted many people to wait to have children.(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Predictions of a baby boom during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown have gone bust in North Carolina.

Data compiled by Carolina Demography showed that birth rates in North Carolina fell by 3.1% from 2019 to 2020, in line with a national decline of 3.8% over the same period.

Carolina Demography is located within the Carolina Population Center at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.

Boone Turchi, an associate professor of economics at UNC, told the News & Observer that the skyrocketing unemployment rates during the pandemic likely prompted many people to wait to have children.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks cause $80K in damage to two Charlotte homes
11 displaced after fireworks cause $80K in damage to two Charlotte homes
Person shot near intersection in southwest Charlotte
‘It’s tragic and it’s terrible’: 17-year-old dies in July 4 broad-daylight shooting in Charlotte’s South End
One person is dead and three others injured following a crash in Union County.
Union Co. wreck leaves one dead, three injured
Memorial fans were made of Migellic "Jelli" Young ahead of the release of her body July 4.
Body of 4-year-old found buried in yard released to funeral home
WBTV
Skyshow returns to Charlotte this weekend

Latest News

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office said Monday a woman reported missing since June 23 has...
Woman reported missing from Colleton Co. home found safe
Person shot near intersection in southwest Charlotte
‘It’s tragic and it’s terrible’: 17-year-old dies in July 4 broad-daylight shooting in Charlotte’s South End
Marine vet dad and long-lost daughter meet after more than 60 years following DNA site link-up
Marine vet dad and long-lost daughter meet after more than 60 years following DNA site link-up
North Carolina officer on leave after gun goes off, hits man