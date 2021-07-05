NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

After a year off due to COVID, Faith Fourth of July parade draws a crowd

The parade stepped off just before 10 a.m. on Monday.
The parade stepped off just before 10 a.m. on Monday.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAITH, N.C. (WBTV) - The annual Fourth of July festivities in the Rowan County town of Faith came back with a bang this year after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Today, thousands lined the streets for the 75th annual parade. 

Three hours before the parade began, chairs already lined the sidewalks. Some had been placed there days ago in anticipation of a big crowd.

“People just have fun with it,” said Faith Mayor C.J. Moody.

That fun was called off last year and it was a blow for this town.  Having it back has been most welcome.

“The crowds have been a whole lot bigger and we of hate that we didn’t have it last year, but we all had to go through that, it wasn’t just this town,” Moody said.

“My family has been coming here for over thirty years,” said Diana Pope.

Pope says her father brought the whole family to the parade when she was a little girl.  He passed away in 1987, but she has carried n the tradition, and passed it down to her children.

“All the grandchildren and children and great grandchildren we all come and sit right here under the tents and watch the parade together and it’s a great family time and we all love it.”

On Monday morning, the sidewalks were packed 4-5 deep all through town.  The parade has many of the same entries from year to year, and that’s what folks want to see.  Organized in 1946 to thank veterans returning from World War Two, anything in the parade related to veterans still draws the most applause.  Entries range from the wild to the weird, beauty queens and cloggers, and loads of firefighters throwing out lots of candy.

At two hours in length, it’s one of the biggest parades in the state.  The Mayor says it’s really remarkable how the town pulls this off every year.

“The biggest thing that this town does is that it’s so small and we can bring so many people in that love it, love America, love this town and they all come together,” Moody added.

The celebration ends Monday night with a concert by Too Much Sylvia, and a large fireworks show.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks cause $80K in damage to two Charlotte homes
11 displaced after fireworks cause $80K in damage to two Charlotte homes
Person shot near intersection in southwest Charlotte
17-year-old dies in July 4 shooting in Charlotte’s South End
One person is dead and three others injured following a crash in Union County.
Union Co. wreck leaves one dead, three injured
Memorial fans were made of Migellic "Jelli" Young ahead of the release of her body July 4.
Body of 4-year-old found buried in yard released to funeral home
WBTV
Skyshow returns to Charlotte this weekend

Latest News

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went looking for Thomas Billings in...
Murder suspect fatally shot by Wilkes Co. deputy hours after woman found dead in Caldwell Co.
On July 4, Monroe Police offices were conducting surveillance regarding shots fired in the city.
Shots fired from AR-15 into air near homes leads to four arrests in Union County
Monday, July 5 6 a.m.
Monday, July 5 6 a.m.
The U.S. Justice Department acknowledged the Russians spent months inside their computers...
SolarWinds: How Russian spies hacked the Justice, State, Treasury, Energy and Commerce Departments