After a year off due to COVID, Faith Fourth of July parade draws a crowd

FAITH, N.C. (WBTV) - The annual Fourth of July festivities in the Rowan County town of Faith came back with a bang this year after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, thousands lined the streets for the 75th annual parade.

Three hours before the parade began, chairs already lined the sidewalks. Some had been placed there days ago in anticipation of a big crowd.

“People just have fun with it,” said Faith Mayor C.J. Moody.

That fun was called off last year and it was a blow for this town. Having it back has been most welcome.

“The crowds have been a whole lot bigger and we of hate that we didn’t have it last year, but we all had to go through that, it wasn’t just this town,” Moody said.

“My family has been coming here for over thirty years,” said Diana Pope.

Pope says her father brought the whole family to the parade when she was a little girl. He passed away in 1987, but she has carried n the tradition, and passed it down to her children.

“All the grandchildren and children and great grandchildren we all come and sit right here under the tents and watch the parade together and it’s a great family time and we all love it.”

On Monday morning, the sidewalks were packed 4-5 deep all through town. The parade has many of the same entries from year to year, and that’s what folks want to see. Organized in 1946 to thank veterans returning from World War Two, anything in the parade related to veterans still draws the most applause. Entries range from the wild to the weird, beauty queens and cloggers, and loads of firefighters throwing out lots of candy.

At two hours in length, it’s one of the biggest parades in the state. The Mayor says it’s really remarkable how the town pulls this off every year.

“The biggest thing that this town does is that it’s so small and we can bring so many people in that love it, love America, love this town and they all come together,” Moody added.

The celebration ends Monday night with a concert by Too Much Sylvia, and a large fireworks show.

