Person shot at intersection in southwest Charlotte
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A heavy police presence is investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon at a busy southwest Charlotte intersection.
Police have blocked the intersection of South Boulevard and Remount Road.
Medic says a person was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
WBTV News was at the scene and saw a car with an apparent bullet hole through the windshield.
No other information was provided.
