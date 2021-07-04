NC DHHS Flu
Person shot at intersection in southwest Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A heavy police presence is investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon at a busy southwest Charlotte intersection.

Police have blocked the intersection of South Boulevard and Remount Road.

Medic says a person was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

WBTV News was at the scene and saw a car with an apparent bullet hole through the windshield.

No other information was provided.

