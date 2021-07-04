Motorcyclist dead in early morning wreck outside Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, S.C. (WBTV) - A motorcyclist is dead after an accident early Sunday morning in Chester County, S.C.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 21 near Highway 200 just outside Great Falls, S.C. at midnight. When they arrived, they found the driver dead on scene.

According to crews, the driver was heading south on Highway 21 but ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

He was wearing a helmet and died on scene.

This is a developing story.

