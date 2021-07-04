Joey Chestnut beats own record at Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, downing 76 in 10 minutes

(CBS News) - Joey Chestnut beat his own record Sunday at the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest at Brooklyn’s Coney Island, eating 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes. He beat the record he set in 2020 of 75 hot dogs, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the contest to be held at Nathan’s headquarters in Williamsburg without an audience.

This is the 37-year-old Chestnut’s 14th win and sixth straight title at the traditional Fourth of July event. He was the overwhelming favorite to win at several sportsbooks, according to ESPN.

Happy 4th of July!! Im hungry for hot dogs! Hungry for a 14th title! Hungry for the future! Stay happy and hungry! — Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) July 4, 2021

Chestnut tweeted before the contest that he was “hungry for hot dogs!”

Michelle Lesco of Tucson, Arizona, won her first title in the Pink Belt, eating 30.75 hot dogs in 10 minutes. Reigning champion Miki Sudo sat this year out since she is pregnant.

