NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Joey Chestnut beats own record at Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, downing 76 in 10 minutes

Joey Chestnut beats own record at Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, downing 76 in 10 minutes
Joey Chestnut beats own record at Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, downing 76 in 10 minutes(CBS News)
By CBS News
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS News) - Joey Chestnut beat his own record Sunday at the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest at Brooklyn’s Coney Island, eating 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes. He beat the record he set in 2020 of 75 hot dogs, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the contest to be held at Nathan’s headquarters in Williamsburg without an audience.

This is the 37-year-old Chestnut’s 14th win and sixth straight title at the traditional Fourth of July event. He was the overwhelming favorite to win at several sportsbooks, according to ESPN.

Chestnut tweeted before the contest that he was “hungry for hot dogs!”

Michelle Lesco of Tucson, Arizona, won her first title in the Pink Belt, eating 30.75 hot dogs in 10 minutes. Reigning champion Miki Sudo sat this year out since she is pregnant.

Copyright 2021 CBS News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers possibly exposed to Hepatitis A at Waffle House in Concord, health officials say
Customers possibly exposed to Hepatitis A at Waffle House in Concord, health officials say
Navaratte
Shooting suspect arrested in downtown Boone
One person is dead and three others injured following a crash in Union County.
Union Co. wreck leaves one dead, three injured
Mega Millions ticket sold in Charlotte worth $1 million prize
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry responds to backlash after she turns away from U.S. flag during national anthem

Latest News

Fire caused by fireworks in northwest Charlotte
VIDEO: Fireworks blamed for house fire in Charlotte
The photo on the left shows Adler Lara. Walter Lara is shown at the top right, and his car is...
Calif. boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Tropical Storm Elsa battered the southern coasts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic on...
Cuba evacuates 180,000 as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches
Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business...
Drilling nearly done to demolish rest of collapsed Florida condo