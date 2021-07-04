Fourth of July celebrations kick off across the Carolinas

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Independence Day celebrations have started this weekend across the Carolinas.

Communities across state lines held cookouts, parades, festivals and events to bring in Independence Day.

Bright colors lit up the skies at Fort Mill’s Independence Day celebration Saturday.

“I just like the fireworks and sparklers,” said Kate Crocker, who was attending the Fort Mill Independence Day celebration.

HAPPENING NOW: People are in downtown Ft. Mill for the Independence Day celebration. 🇺🇸 There’s vendors, music, and activities for the whole family to enjoy. I’ll have the latest on this and other celebrations on @WBTV_News at 6. pic.twitter.com/2fPHhLerXm — Courtney Cole WBTV (@imcourtneyjcole) July 3, 2021

A breath of fresh air for first-timers and others who traveled to see the street vendors, bands, food and their family and friends.

“It’s amazing to see all the people out here and all the vendors and supporting everybody with their local businesses it is amazing,” said Lindi Zawlocki, who was attending the Fort Mill celebration with her father and son.

Many were making up for lost time after parades, events and gatherings were canceled this time last year at the height of the pandemic.

“I mean last year was tough, but I just feel free. It’s a great weekend to feel free and feel amazing and be glad to be out,” said Dominique Covington, who was attending the Fort Mill celebration.

The celebrations continued in Indian Trail with a Fourth of July parade downtown.

In Charlotte, dozens of people celebrated Independence Day and their neighborhood’s history at the Cherry Community Connection Cookout.

“What we’re doing today is my wife put together a function just for the neighborhood, try and get everyone together and just come out and support just the community,” said Shannon Thompson, who was at the Cherry Community Connection cookout.

Cars, floats and marching groups filled the streets in Troutman. Over 150 units participated in the town’s parade.

No matter the town or city - everyone was there for the same reason.

“This is for all of America, God bless America, happy birthday America,” said Preston and Bella, who were at the Fort Mill Celebration with their family.

The Fort Mill Independence day celebration continues Sunday at 5 p.m. downtown.

The city of Gastonia is also having a Fourth of July Celebration Sunday at the Rotary Centennial Pavilion from 4:00-9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.