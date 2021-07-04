NC DHHS Flu
First Alert for midweek as we track Elsa's impacts on the Carolinas

Jason Myers Sunday evening forecast
Jason Myers Sunday evening forecast(WBTV)
By Jason Myers
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hotter temperatures start off the week with highs in the lower 90s for Monday and Tuesday under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

A First Alert is in effect for late Wednesday into Thursday as Tropical Storm Elsa may impact the Carolinas.

There is still uncertainty as to the exact track that Elsa will take, which will dictate the impacts for the WBTV viewing area.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

  • Monday: Partly cloudy; Stray shower, 92°
  • Tuesday: Hot and muggy; isolated storm, lower 90s
  • First Alert: Late Wednesday into Thursday, from Tropical Storm Elsa
Tonight will be mostly clear and mild, with overnight low temperatures cooling to around 65 degrees for the Charlotte Metro area, and around 58 degrees for the NC mountains.

Hotter temperatures develop for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or storm will be possible, mainly for the afternoon and evening hours.

A First Alert has been issued for late Wednesday into Thursday as Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to impact the Carolinas.

At this point, there is still a lot of uncertainty with the exact path that Elsa will take next week, which will dictate impacts and timing across the Carolinas and the WBTV viewing area.

Scattered rain and storms are possible for Wednesday afternoon into Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

Hot temperatures remain for Friday and Saturday with high temperatures in the lower 90s with isolated, late day rain showers and thunderstorms.

Stay weather aware this week, with the latest updates on Tropical Storm Elsa.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

