Fireworks cause $80K in damage to two Charlotte homes

Improperly discarded fireworks were to blame for an early morning Oakshire Circle home fire.
Improperly discarded fireworks were to blame for an early morning Oakshire Circle home fire.(Zack Weilage/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fireworks were blamed for a house fire that left 11 occupants between two houses displaced on July 4th.

Charlotte Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Oakshire Circle around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, flames were showing from the home’s roof. The home next to it was also damaged by the fire.

An investigation revealed improperly discarded fireworks started the fire, which caused an estimated $80,000 in damage.

No injuries were reported.

