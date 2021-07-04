Fire damages apartment in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Flames torched an apartment in Gastonia early Saturday morning.

The Gastonia Fire Department responded to the blaze on Herman Drive. The fire was contained to the apartment of origin, though nearby apartments had smoke and water damage.

The Gastonia Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office and Gastonia Police Department are investigating the incident.

