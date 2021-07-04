NC DHHS Flu
Fire damages apartment in Gastonia

Fire destroyed this apartment in Gastonia on Saturday.
Fire destroyed this apartment in Gastonia on Saturday.(Gastonia Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Flames torched an apartment in Gastonia early Saturday morning.

The Gastonia Fire Department responded to the blaze on Herman Drive. The fire was contained to the apartment of origin, though nearby apartments had smoke and water damage.

The Gastonia Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office and Gastonia Police Department are investigating the incident.

