Elsa update - Elsa is expected to remain below hurricane status

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The latest NHC update has Elsa clocking 65mph winds and moving WNW at 13mph.

The current track has the storm moving away from Haiti over the next few hours. It will approach Jamaica and eastern Cuba today, then move across central and western Cuba on Monday. Elsa will ride along the west coast of Florida Tuesday and Wednesday. While it could undergo a little strengthening and weakening, it is currently expected to stay below hurricane strength.

Rainfall forecast (First Alert Weather)

For us in the Carolinas, it looks like the worst of the storm will be over eastern North and South Carolina. That is where the heaviest rain and wind will be. The models are agreeing a little more on the track of the storm than they were yesterday. Most are concentrating on Elsa moving through the coastal plain. We could still see rain as the storm passes close to us. However, a cold front moving in from the west may bring most of our rain chance. The First Alert stands because either way, we have a chance of rain from late Wednesday into Thursday.

Stay tuned! We’ll keep you posted on the very latest on WBTV.

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

