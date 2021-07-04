NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Elsa update - Elsa is expected to remain below hurricane status

Tropical tracker
Tropical tracker(First Alert Weather)
By Leigh Brock
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The latest NHC update has Elsa clocking 65mph winds and moving WNW at 13mph.

The current track has the storm moving away from Haiti over the next few hours. It will approach Jamaica and eastern Cuba today, then move across central and western Cuba on Monday. Elsa will ride along the west coast of Florida Tuesday and Wednesday. While it could undergo a little strengthening and weakening, it is currently expected to stay below hurricane strength.

Rainfall forecast
Rainfall forecast(First Alert Weather)

For us in the Carolinas, it looks like the worst of the storm will be over eastern North and South Carolina. That is where the heaviest rain and wind will be. The models are agreeing a little more on the track of the storm than they were yesterday. Most are concentrating on Elsa moving through the coastal plain. We could still see rain as the storm passes close to us. However, a cold front moving in from the west may bring most of our rain chance. The First Alert stands because either way, we have a chance of rain from late Wednesday into Thursday.

Stay tuned! We’ll keep you posted on the very latest on WBTV.

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers possibly exposed to Hepatitis A at Waffle House in Concord, health officials say
Customers possibly exposed to Hepatitis A at Waffle House in Concord, health officials say
Navaratte
Shooting suspect arrested in downtown Boone
One person is dead and three others injured following a crash in Union County.
Union Co. wreck leaves one dead, three injured
Mega Millions ticket sold in Charlotte worth $1 million prize
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry responds to backlash after she turns away from U.S. flag during national anthem

Latest News

Today's forecast
Dry 4th of July but an Elsa First Alert later this week
First Alert Forecast Saturday at 11 p.m.
First Alert Forecast Saturday at 11 p.m.
First Alert Forecast
Hot and sunny for the Fourth, with a First Alert for midweek next week
First Alert Forecast Saturday at 6 p.m.
First Alert Forecast Saturday at 6 p.m.