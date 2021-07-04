NC DHHS Flu
Dry 4th of July but an Elsa First Alert later this week

Today's forecast
Today's forecast
By Leigh Brock
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Close to 90 degrees for the 4th festivities - but humidity and rain chances are low.

  • Dry for the fireworks
  • Take the sunscreen, though!
  • Tracking Elsa for late week rain

It isn’t just every 4th of July in the Carolinas when you have a zero percent chance for thunderstorms. It will be hot, with a high close to 90°. It won’t be super humid though. The fireworks forecast is looking good. Rain shouldn’t stand in the way and temperatures will fall into the 70s.

July 4th evening
July 4th evening(First Alert Weather)

Monday and Tuesday will be in the low to mid 90s. The humidity will start to creep back in by Tuesday. Rain chances will stay low though.

After that, we will be tracking the remnants of Elsa. Currently it is a tropical storm and isn’t forecast to become a hurricane again. The best news for us in the WBTV viewing area is that most models are taking the worst of the rain to our east. They seem to agree that the remnants of Elsa will stay closer to the coast that they did yesterday.

Tracking the tropics
Tracking the tropics(First Alert Weather)

Our First Alert remains in place because we should still expect the possibility of showers and thunderstorms from late Wednesday into Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

By Friday and next weekend, we will be back to the low 90s with a 30 percent chance for thunderstorms.

Have a happy and safe 4th of July!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

