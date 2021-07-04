Body of 4-year-old found buried in yard released to funeral home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The body of a four-year-old who was buried in the backyard of a north Charlotte home was released from the medical examiner’s office Sunday.

Migellic “Jellie” (sometimes spelled “Jelli”) Young was just four years old when she died. She was found buried outside of her mother’s home on Braden Drive, near Charlotte’s Firestone Park.

An official cause of death has not yet been released, pending the completion and release of the medical examiner’s report. Her body arrived at First Family Funeral Cremation Service in Charlotte early afternoon on July 4.

Homemade fans with the girl’s photo and “Jelli I love you!” written on them were available at the funeral home.

[‘How can you do this to a child?’ Community pays tribute to 4-year-old found buried in yard]

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Young was last seen in her mother’s home for a visit in September 2020. Officer received reports that she had not been seen for months.

Officers contacted the Missing Person’s Unit and “Very quickly they become concerned foul play may have been involved,” said CMPD Lieutenant Stephen Fischbach. “...Certainly that’s concerning when no one can account for a child that amount of time.”

Her body was found in the backyard of her mother’s home toward the end of May 2021.

Young’s mother, Malikah Diane Bennett, came forward to be interviewed by officers. She was arrested and charged with felony child abuse, inflicting physical injury, felony concealing a death, and first-degree murder.

Police later announced 53-year-old Tammy Moffett was charged with concealing a death and accessory after the fact (murder).

[Second arrest made after remains of 4-year-old found buried in north Charlotte yard]

Neighbors tell WBTV Moffett was Young’s grandmother.

No public funeral arrangements have been announced.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective P. Diekhaus is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

