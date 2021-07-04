NC DHHS Flu
4 in custody after pursuit involving stolen TV news vehicle

Leland police seek hit-and-run driver
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina say four suspects are in custody after a manhunt that stretched across two days and involved the theft of a TV news vehicle.

‘The News & Observer reports the incident began Saturday morning after a state trooper started pursuing a speeding vehicle in Chatham County.

That part of the pursuit ended soon after when the suspect vehicle spun into a median and the suspects fled on foot.

By Saturday evening, two were in custody.

The arrest of a third was announced late Saturday night after the Highway Patrol said he stole a car belonging to WRAL-TV and attempted to flee in it.

The final person was arrested Sunday morning.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

