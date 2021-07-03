Union Co. wreck leaves one dead, three injured
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WESLEY CHAPEL, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and three others injured after a car wreck in Wesley Chapel.
First responders were called to Potter Road and Forest Long for a car wreck just before 7:30 a.m. this morning. When they arrived, they found one person was pinned in the car and three others injured.
It took crews around 25 minutes to extricate the person pinned in. During this time, MedCenter Air was called. The patient was hot-loaded into the helicopter for medical transport.
Another patient back at the initial scene died from their injuries.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.