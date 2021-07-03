Skyshow returns to Charlotte this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are already into the Fourth of July holiday weekend, which means firework spectacles abound.

Several events in our area should provide plenty of entertainment if you’re looking to get out and about.

This year certainly stands in contrast to last year with COVID-10 cancelling fireworks and businesses shuttered.

Charlotte is definitely back in full swing, and it’s been a long time coming for many.

WBTV News talked to a lot of people who have a lot of different ideas about how they’re going to celebrate the holiday.

“We’re back, and it’s great,” one person said.

It’s game time at Truist Field, and something they haven’t seen around here for a while was fans, thousands of them. They are packed into seats ready to get back into the swing of summer.

“I’m really excited,” another said.

Jessica Mincey saw her first Charlotte Knights game Friday.

She said being back in the rhythm is “a breath of fresh air, like extremely. To be able to get out, move about, be around a bunch of great people, it’s a breath of fresh air.”

Kaye Dickerson agrees.

“It’s lovely to see crowds again,” Dickerson said.

This will be the first time the famed SkyShow will be in the air over Charlotte in two years, and crews are busy getting ready for the big event.

“We’re able to have a full fireworks show.”

And it’s not just the ballpark that’s seeing the crowds come back.

The vibe has definitely returned to Queen City.

In the middle of the action is the Halal food truck.

Customers were lined up and the cash was rolling in.

“We’re always happy when we see people here, they make us happy. The business is going well,” said Lila McMillan, the store manager.

Many businesses were glad to stick it to COVID-19.

At Bad Axe, chucking deadly weapons at wooden targets had to be postponed until the pandemic mostly passed.

“Wound up getting pushed back till September,” McMillian said.

People bringing out their inner Conan the Barbarian is hopeful the worst of it is in the rear-view mirror.

“I’m just thankful that we’re past that now,” said one of the customers.

And so are the businesses.

“Our business has really been booming and I can’t wait to see where it goes in the future,” McMillian exclaimed.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.