Novant Health celebrates recovery from pandemic with Welcome Back Fest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It has been a long, grueling 18 months.

Now, things are finally looking up.

Restrictions are easing up and we’re getting closer to normal life.

What better way to kick that off, than with a big “Welcome Back” celebration?

Later this month, Novant Health is putting on Welcome Back Fest.

Its goal is to reunite our communities.

There will be music, food and some extra appreciation for our frontline workers who have worked tirelessly to keep us healthy.

This week, Novant announced the festival will be in the heart of Charlotte at Romare Bearden Park on Saturday, July 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

That’s where On Your Side Tonght’s Jamie Boll met up with Jesse Cureton, Novant’s Chief Consumer Officer.

Jamie Boll: Tell me the idea, the genesis behind this - what made you guys want to do this?

Jesse Cureton: Clearly our community, this country, the world has been through quite the challenge over the last 18 months. And we know what’s taking place in the community. We have 50 percent of North Carolinians have been vaccinated, the governor has allowed people that have been vaccinated to get out without masks, indoors and outdoors, mental health, and just the need to bring the community back together.

Jamie Boll: I was thinking to myself, you know, how many times during the pandemic did you say, ‘When this is over, we’re gonna have a party’?

Jesse Cureton: We spent most of our time thinking about, how do we impact community around making sure people are tested? How do we create pop-up sites and work with the community so we can get people vaccinated? And when we began to see that things were beginning to turn, that’s when we began to say, you know, at some point, we need to celebrate what we’ve accomplished. We need to also create an opportunity to reflect, because think about what has occurred over the last 18 months: loss of jobs and loss of lives. So it’s an opportunity to bring the community together. It’s been of late that we’ve thought, it’s time, we’re ready, let’s do it.

Jamie Boll: And we also need to honor and say thank you to those healthcare workers.

Jesse Cureton: Jamie, that’s a big part of why we’re doing this. I will tell you, I’ve always had an elevated impression of clinicians and nurses. But to watch them during the time when everyone else had to stay home, and to risk coming into the hospital and putting in their families and their person at risk. I tell you, it has taken it to another level for me

Jamie Boll: Kind of redefined who heroes are.

Jesse Cureton: Redefined who heroes are.

Jamie Boll: The entertainment that’s coming, you got a pretty darn good name coming.

Jesse Cureton: We have a great name coming. So first of all, let me just share with you, we’re gonna leverage local entertainers as well. We have a great talent here in Charlotte, but there’s no one like Anthony Hamilton. And I have to tell you, we started with him early on with this with the three W’s: wash your hands, wear your mask, and watch your distance. And to come back full circle, he’s going to be with us for three of our festivals.

Jamie Boll: You mentioned 50 percent of the state is vaccinated. We still have more to do here. There’s opportunities to get the vaccine even during the event.

Jesse Cureton: We’re celebrating but we still have a lot of work to do. You’re right, 50 percent of the North Carolina population has had at least one vaccination, but we have a long way to go. So, we’ll continue to communicate. We’ll also have an opportunity for people to get vaccinated at the event. The first 1,000 people that have proof of vaccination will get food vouchers. Those that are not vaccinated are welcome to come, but we’re asking that they wear a mask. But more importantly, we’ll have an opportunity for them to get vaccinated.

Jamie Boll: When you pitched the idea to the city, what was sort of the reaction you got?

Jesse Cureton: The city thought it was a great idea - what a great way, symbolism of coming back to uptown Charlotte. No better location than Romare Bearden Park, no area that’s more accessible from a transit standpoint. So, the city has been phenomenal.

Jamie Boll: Let’s have some fun. Right?

Jesse Cureton: Let’s have some fun.

For more information on the Welcome Back Fest, visit this website.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.