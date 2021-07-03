NC DHHS Flu
Mega Millions ticket sold in Charlotte worth $1 million prize

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday’s Mega Millions drawing produced a $1 million prize for someone who bought a ticket at a convenience store in Charlotte.

The lucky winner bought the ticket at the 7-Eleven on Freedom Drive in Charlotte.

The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 8-31-32-34-45, to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching all five white balls in a drawing are 1 in 12.6 million. The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

The ticket won the largest prize nationally in Friday’s drawing. A second ticket sold in California also won a $1 million prize.

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot so it will increase to $82 million as an annuity or $57.7 million as a lump sum for Tuesday’s drawing. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Players can try their luck and buy Mega Millions tickets through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App, or at any lottery retail location.

Draw games such as Mega Millions make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.

