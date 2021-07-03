Hot and sunny for the 4th, with a First Alert for midweek next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will warm to around 90 degrees for your Fourth of July Sunday, with highs around 80 degrees in the mountains. A First Alert is in effect for late Wednesday into Thursday of next week, as Tropical Storm Elsa may impact the Carolinas.

4th of July Sunday: Mostly sunny, 90°

Monday: Partly cloudy; Stray shower, 94°

First Alert: Late Wednesday into Thursday, from Tropical Storm Elsa

Tonight will be mostly clear and mild, with overnight low temperatures cooling to around 60 degrees for the Charlotte Metro area, and around 50 degrees for the NC mountains.

Your Fourth of July Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot, with afternoon high temperatures around 90 degrees.

Hotter temperatures develop for Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the lower 90s, under partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or storm will be possible, yet most folks will remain dry.

A First Alert has been issued for late Wednesday into Thursday, as Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to impact the Carolinas. At this point, there is still a lot of uncertainty with the exact path that Elsa will take next week, which will dictate impacts and timing across the Carolinas and the WBTV viewing area. Scattered rain and storms are possible for Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, with high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

Hot temperatures remain for Friday and Saturday of next week, with high temperatures in the lower 90s, with a few late day rain showers and thunderstorms.

Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.

Enjoy the rest of your Fourth of July weekend!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.