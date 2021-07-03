Greenlight prepares Charlotte 49ers student-athletes for the era of NIL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a new day for college athletics as student-athletes can now be paid for their name, image, and likeness. Sounds simple enough, but it’s a lot more complicated and the Charlotte 49ers have a new initiative, Greenlight, to help in the navigation of these uncharted waters.

“There is a big learning curve and this is college athletics with an emphasis on college,” said Charlotte 49ers athletic director Mike Hill. “You’re suppose to learn.”

Greenlight is there to help student-athletes in many aspects including the most basic one and the major goal of this entire NIL structure.

“Help our student-athletes build their personal brand so that they can capitalize and take advantage on the number of opportunities that can be available in a market like Charlotte,” said Hill.

Branding is a major part of Greenlight but there are new rules when it comes to compliance. Athletes can still mess up their eligibility by doing the wrong things.

“NIL is now clearly acceptable, it’s permitted, it’s allowed-- what’s not allowed is pay for play or recruiting inducements,” said Hill.

Greenlight is there to help keep them out of trouble, but no one is naïve. As long as there are rules, some will still look to get an advantage even in this new era of getting paid for NIL.

“We’ve had rules about pay for play and recruiting inducements for decades and people still found ways to get around them and break the rules,” said Hill. “It’s just a different thing and a different layer we are going to have to manage. There’s been a lot of fear amongst leadership in college athletics about what this could lead to, but that’s no way to lead. You can’t lead out of fear. We have to embrace the future and provide opportunities for our student-athletes. We’ll all figure it out. The sky is not falling. College athletics will still be awesome and we’ll all love it.”

And Charlotte athlete will have a tool to help them through this exciting, much needed new era.

