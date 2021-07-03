NC DHHS Flu
First Alert for possible rain from Elsa later this week

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(First Alert Weather)
By Leigh Brock
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Elsa has been downgraded to a tropical storm. It is just south of the Dominican Republic. Winds are 70mph and it is moving WNW at 29mph.

Hurricane Elsa
Hurricane Elsa(First Alert Weather)

We have a First Alert in effect for the WBTV viewing area from late Wednesday into Thursday. If we see any effects from the storm, it would most likely be within that timeframe. If you’re making holiday weekend plans, you should be safe - not only in the Carolinas but also as far south as Florida.

First Alert for Thursday
First Alert for Thursday(First Alert Weather)

Elsa has weakened a bit this morning. The current NHC track has the storm remaining as a tropical storm from here on out. Hopefully that will be the case because the current track has it moving along the west coast of Florida on Tuesday and headed for the Carolinas mid to late week.

What we should expect around here will depend largely on what happens between now and next week. The track of the storm will have the biggest effect on us. One model has the storm headed for the eastern Carolinas. Another model has it headed for the NC mountains. That will obviously make a huge difference for us. If the storm goes farther east, that will mean more of a rain threat for us. If it moves farther west, that will mean not only rain but also a bigger threat for severe weather.

We will continue to track the storm through the weekend and into next week. Stay tuned to WBTV for the very latest.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

