CMPD officer helps woman escape from burning car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer stepped up when a woman’s life was in danger on Friday.

Officer Turner, and two other people, helped a woman escape from a burning vehicle.

CMPD said the woman was trapped inside the burning car.

The three worked to bring the woman to safety.

Police said that when one of them couldn’t breathe, they switched places.

A Good Samaritan grabbed hold of the woman and pulled her out of the car.

CMPD said a similar situation took place in University City two weeks ago where officers pulled a victim from a burning vehicle to safety.

“CMPD would like to applaud Officer Turner and everyone involved for their bravery and teamwork,” CMPD said.

