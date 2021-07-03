Beautiful holiday weekend - but we continue to track Elsa

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Let’s start by enjoying a beautiful 4th of July weekend. There’s an Elsa-related First Alert later this week.

Nice temps and low humidity this weekend.

Heating back up early in the week

Tracking possible effects from Elsa by Thursday

Have you noticed the difference? The humidity has dropped considerably. So have the temperatures. A cold front moved through and brought us a brand new air mass. Highs today will be in the mid 80s. The humidity will be low. Rain chances are almost zero.

The 4th of July will be a bit warmer but still not terribly humid. It makes a difference! We will be close to 90 degrees for a high. However, rain chances will be low all day and through the fireworks at night. We will enjoy temperatures falling into the 70s for the fireworks.

July 4th (First Alert Weather)

Monday will start to warm up. We’ll reach the mid 90s and we’ll stay there on Tuesday. Rain chances stay low, but the humidity starts to creep up on Tuesday.

The next big thing to watch will be Elsa. There are many things which could impact this storm between now and the time it makes landfall. Will it move over more water or land? Will it move over mountainous terrain in Cuba or not? Many things will impact the eventual outcome, track and intensity. However, there’s at least the possibility of rain in the Carolinas by late Wednesday into Thursday.

Seven day rain chances (First Alert Weather)

We’ll see how the system unfolds but if you’re making plans for the week, that would be the time period to watch.

Enjoy the 4th festivities!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

