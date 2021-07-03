NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Beautiful holiday weekend - but we continue to track Elsa

By Leigh Brock
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Let’s start by enjoying a beautiful 4th of July weekend. There’s an Elsa-related First Alert later this week.

  • Nice temps and low humidity this weekend.
  • Heating back up early in the week
  • Tracking possible effects from Elsa by Thursday

Have you noticed the difference? The humidity has dropped considerably. So have the temperatures. A cold front moved through and brought us a brand new air mass. Highs today will be in the mid 80s. The humidity will be low. Rain chances are almost zero.

The 4th of July will be a bit warmer but still not terribly humid. It makes a difference! We will be close to 90 degrees for a high. However, rain chances will be low all day and through the fireworks at night. We will enjoy temperatures falling into the 70s for the fireworks.

July 4th
July 4th(First Alert Weather)

Monday will start to warm up. We’ll reach the mid 90s and we’ll stay there on Tuesday. Rain chances stay low, but the humidity starts to creep up on Tuesday.

The next big thing to watch will be Elsa. There are many things which could impact this storm between now and the time it makes landfall. Will it move over more water or land? Will it move over mountainous terrain in Cuba or not? Many things will impact the eventual outcome, track and intensity. However, there’s at least the possibility of rain in the Carolinas by late Wednesday into Thursday.

Seven day rain chances
Seven day rain chances(First Alert Weather)

We’ll see how the system unfolds but if you’re making plans for the week, that would be the time period to watch.

Enjoy the 4th festivities!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan Garcia reveals his identity for the first time in an interview with WBTV. He was rescued...
Boy rescued from Union Co. foster home, now grown up, reveals identity for first time
On Friday, officials confirmed that Gabriel was found safe in Danville, Virginia. The father,...
Missing baby at center of N.C. AMBER Alert found safe in Va., father charged
On Wednesday, the Lenoir Police Department received 911 calls advising there were shots fired,...
Police: Man fatally shot sisters, father before setting Lenoir home on fire and killing self
Customers possibly exposed to Hepatitis A at Waffle House in Concord, health officials say
Customers possibly exposed to Hepatitis A at Waffle House in Concord, health officials say
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks with reporters after testifying before the House Natural...
Gov. Cooper vetoes bill that would have ended extra $300 jobless benefit in N.C.

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Beautiful holiday weekend, but we continue to track Elsa
First Alert Weather: Beautiful holiday weekend, but we continue to track Elsa
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean
First Alert Forecast Friday at 11 p.m.
First Alert Forecast Friday at 11 p.m.
Eric Thomas Friday evening forecast
Rain holds off for your Fourth of July holiday weekend