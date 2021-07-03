NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Shooting suspect arrested in downtown Boone

A shooting took place Saturday morning at or near First Baptist Church in downtown Boone.
A shooting took place Saturday morning at or near First Baptist Church in downtown Boone.(Google Maps)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was arrested following a shooting in downtown Boone Saturday morning.

A call regarding an active assailant came in around 10:30 a.m. near First Baptist Church on West King Street.

Boone Police say the suspect is in custody, and their name and charges have not yet been released.

One person received non-life-threatening injuries.

Appalachian State University’s police department tweeted there was no threat to the campus.

The area is currently closed while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan Garcia reveals his identity for the first time in an interview with WBTV. He was rescued...
Boy rescued from Union Co. foster home, now grown up, reveals identity for first time
Customers possibly exposed to Hepatitis A at Waffle House in Concord, health officials say
Customers possibly exposed to Hepatitis A at Waffle House in Concord, health officials say
On Friday, officials confirmed that Gabriel was found safe in Danville, Virginia. The father,...
Missing baby at center of N.C. AMBER Alert found safe in Va., father charged
On Wednesday, the Lenoir Police Department received 911 calls advising there were shots fired,...
Police: Man fatally shot sisters, father before setting Lenoir home on fire and killing self
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks with reporters after testifying before the House Natural...
Gov. Cooper vetoes bill that would have ended extra $300 jobless benefit in N.C.

Latest News

Mega Millions ticket sold in Charlotte worth $1 million prize
Business booming thanks to Fourth of July weekend
Business booming thanks to Fourth of July weekend
CMPD investigating homicide after man shot
CMPD investigating homicide after man shot
Possible hepatitis exposure at Concord Waffle House
Possible hepatitis exposure at Concord Waffle House