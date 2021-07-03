Shooting suspect arrested in downtown Boone

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was arrested following a shooting in downtown Boone Saturday morning.

A call regarding an active assailant came in around 10:30 a.m. near First Baptist Church on West King Street.

Boone Police say the suspect is in custody, and their name and charges have not yet been released.

.@boonepolice are responding to a shooting incident on King Street. Suspect is in custody. No threat to downtown Boone or surrounding area. One non-life threatening injury receiving medical treatment. The area remains closed due to the ongoing investigation. — Boone NC Police Dept (@boonepolice) July 3, 2021

One person received non-life-threatening injuries.

Appalachian State University’s police department tweeted there was no threat to the campus.

Police are actively investigating an incident that occurred in downtown Boone. One person is in custody. There is no threat to the @appstate campus. — App State Police (@appstatepolice) July 3, 2021

The area is currently closed while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.

