Shooting suspect arrested in downtown Boone
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was arrested following a shooting in downtown Boone Saturday morning.
A call regarding an active assailant came in around 10:30 a.m. near First Baptist Church on West King Street.
Boone Police say the suspect is in custody, and their name and charges have not yet been released.
One person received non-life-threatening injuries.
Appalachian State University’s police department tweeted there was no threat to the campus.
The area is currently closed while the investigation continues.
This is a developing story.
