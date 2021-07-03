NC DHHS Flu
1 killed, another hurt in Kannapolis homicide

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed and another was seriously injured in an incident Saturday morning that investigators are calling a homicide.

The incident occurred around 8:41 a.m. near Wrightman Oaks Court.

David Duy-Anh Pham Nguyen, a 50-year-old Charlotte resident, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene. Another man, 46-year-old Ohio resident Dornell Thomas, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Kannapolis Police haven’t said how Nguyen was killed or how Thomas was hurt.

Investigators continue to look for the suspects responsible for the crime.

Officers say Thomas’ min-van was stolen in the incident. The van is a white Honda Odyssey with Ohio license tag JKB-4864. Anyone who sees this vehicle should contact police.

