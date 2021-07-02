NC DHHS Flu
Wounded 10-year-old girl played dead after family shot and killed in Houston home

By KTRK staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HOUSTON (KTRK) - A brave 10-year-old girl was in the hospital Thursday after she and her family were shot by a gunman in their Houston home.

Houston police say 29-year-old Donyavia Lagway, 35-year-old Gregory Carhee and 6-year-old Harmony Carhee were all shot to death. A 1-year-old child was unharmed.

The 10-year-old girl was shot in the arm, family members said. Her name was not provided.

She played dead, and when the shooter left, got her baby brother and video-called her grandmother to get help.

“‘Granny, someone came in and shot me, my momma and my dad and sister, and they’re dead.’ She was in the house about 15 minutes with the bodies until we got here,” said Angela Ervin, a family member.

Police don’t think the killer, believed to be in his 20s, forced his way in. The girl said he was wearing a medical mask. The couple had been together for more than a decade.

Relatives of the victims wasted no time packing up and moving the family’s belongings out. A family of six lived in the apartment. Only three are left.

“No, this is sad, very sad,” said Gloria Johnson, a Houston resident who brought balloons to the crime scene.

The 10-year-old is still in the hospital.

An 8-year-old boy in the family was not at home when the shooting happened.

Homicide investigators are working on reviewing surveillance video in the area.

There is a $5,000 reward for information on the case.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

