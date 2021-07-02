NC DHHS Flu
A wet Friday is the price to pay for a great holiday weekend

By Al Conklin
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert day.  It’s still tropically humid, but with clouds and rain, we’ll be much cooler with highs only getting back to the lower 80s.

  • First Alert Friday - AM Rain / Few PM Storms
  • Fantastic Holiday Weekend Weather
  • Tropical Storm Elsa On The Move

The steadiest, most widespread rain will fall during the morning hours before tapering down from northwest to southeast as we move into the afternoon. Still, with the actual cold front not expected to clear the Piedmont until tonight, there may be a few thunderstorms that flare up this afternoon or evening, especially along and south/east of I-85.

Behind Friday’s front, a fantastic pattern will set up for the July 4th weekend! Skies will clear out tonight and temperatures will nosedive in the 50s to near 60° in most neighborhoods. 

As for the weekend, the rain risk will be very low and the humidity level will fall to comfortable levels - all the while with plenty of sunshine to go around. 

Afternoon readings will only back to the middle 80s Saturday before inching up to the more-seasonal upper 80s on Sunday.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Elsa continues to push west-northwest and will soon enter the Caribbean Sea. Over the weekend, Elsa is forecast to cross Cuba late on Sunday and then turn north toward Florida early next week. 

We’ll need to monitor Elsa for possible impact on our weather, but if that happens, it would not be until at least the middle part of next week.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

