Valdese celebrates the 4th on Friday

VALDESE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a year of no celebrations because of COVID-19, the town of Valdese was back to celebrating the 4th of July with a big celebration.

The town has blocked off the main street through town, set up rides for kids, a car show is underway along with music, and a fireworks show is planned for later tonight.

Valdese has been having their Independence Day celebrations on the Friday before the 4th for years until the coronavirus interfered in 2020.

Town officials believe because people are wanting to get out this year and do things that this year’s festival and fireworks could be their most attended 4th of July celebration ever.

