“Tragedy averted”: Beachgoers rescue child caught in rip current at Oak Island

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Five units were on the scene of a dangerous situation involving rip currents in Oak Island on Thursday. After arriving, officials found that someone was rescued after being caught in a rip current.

At approximately noon Thursday, Oak Island Water Rescue, Oak Island Fire Department, Brunswick County EMS, and Oak Island Police Department were dispatched for a water rescue near the 54th Pl W beach access.

According to a Oak Island Water Rescue Facebook post, an OIWR member responded from home and arrived within minutes. It was determined that one or more persons, including a child, had been caught in a rip current and was safely rescued by beachgoers.

Initial reports were that multiple people were in the water and appeared to be bringing a child’s body up onto the beach.

In the Facebook post, OIWR reminded those visiting the beach to remember to talk about rip currents with those in your beach party. They say to discuss how to recognize rips, how to escape/survive being caught in a rip current, and what actions you will take if you see someone being pulled away from the beach by a rip current.

