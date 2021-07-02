‘Time to reclaim the Wingate name’: President says university not considering name change

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The President of Wingate University says the school has no intention of changing its name.

The university is named after Washington Manly Wingate, who reportedly was a slave owner.

The discovery of Wingate’s history came after a phone call with Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch. Wake Forest announced May 7 that they would rename part of its Wait Chapel from Wingate Hall to May 7, 1860 Hall.

The portion of the chapel was originally named after then-president Washington Manly Wingate. The date marks when 16 enslaved people were sold to fund the university’s endowment under his leadership.

In May, School leaders at Wingate organized the campus-wide virtual meeting after it found out the school’s namesake has ties to slavery.

The university put together a group of faculty and staff to look at the history of Wingate.

“I would first like to clear up an assumption some have made since the news first broke: Wingate University is NOT considering a name change ,” wrote Wingate President Rhett Brown. “Instead, I have asked a small team of researchers to study our namesake and report their findings to an advisory group.”

Brown continued to add that the research team will be used to “acknowledge and develop a more complete understanding of our history.”

The advisory group will them recommend to the Board of Trustees ways to improve “how we serve all students in an environment where each individual belongs and thrives.”

“It’s time to reclaim the Wingate name and reaffirm our position statement: To all students who strive to improve themselves and their communities, Wingate University is a laboratory of difference-making, where students’ desire to learn intersects with faculty expertise and with opportunities in our region, to serve the common good,” Brown said.

