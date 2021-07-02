NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Tickets on sale for Polar Express at NC Transportation Museum

THE POLAR EXPRESS film is based on Chris Van Allsburg’s classic Christmas picture book, which...
THE POLAR EXPRESS film is based on Chris Van Allsburg’s classic Christmas picture book, which tells the story of a boy who takes a magical Christmas Eve train ride to the North Pole to receive a special gift from Santa. First published by the Houghton Mifflin Company in 1985, The Polar Express became an instant family favorite and has sold more than 12 million copies worldwide. In 1986 it won the prestigious Caldecott Medal for Illustration.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - Summer days are here but the N.C. Transportation Museum is already counting down the return of THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride in Spencer, N.C.

This immersive family-oriented experience hosted over 1.4 million riders at 54 locations in the US, Canada, and the UK in 2019. Popular dates and times are expected to fill quickly, but seats are now available for departures beginning November 12 and continuing on select dates through December 23. Tickets are on sale now at www.nctransportationmuseum.org and guests are encouraged to book soon as this beloved holiday tradition is expected to sell out.

The adventure comes to life when the train departs for a round-trip journey to the North Pole led by a cast of talented actors. Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, passengers will relive the magic of the classic story as they are whisked away on THE POLAR EXPRESS™ for a 70-minute trip to meet Santa.

Once on board, the conductor will work his way through the coach and punch golden tickets before hot chocolate and a delicious cookie are served by dancing chefs. Passengers then read along with the classic children’s book, The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg. Santa and his helpers board the train to greet passengers and each guest is given the first gift of Christmas.

During the trip, characters on each car lead fantastic onboard entertainment – just like in the film! Each guest will take home a keepsake sleigh bell and souvenir golden ticket in addition to the wonderful memories made on this magical trip. Just like the kids in the book, families are encouraged to wear their pajamas for the ride.

The N.C. Transportation Museum requires guests to comply with COVID-19 protocols in effect at the time of the event. Requirements will be updated as they change. TSA currently requires proper wearing of face masks on the train and shuttles, per federal law. Children under the age of two and individuals with disabilities who cannot wear a mask, or cannot safely wear a mask, because of the disability as defined by the Americans with Disability Act are exempt.

Exact dates, times, and fares are available by visiting www.nctransportationmuseum.org. Ticket prices range from $32 to $360, depending on the class of service selected. No matter the class you are in, the show is the same. The difference between classes are the amenities and seating options. Class options are Standard, Deluxe, First Class, and Parlor. Details on each class and other frequently asked questions can be found at www.nctransportationmuseum.org/polar-express-faq.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, the Lenoir Police Department received 911 calls advising there were shots fired,...
Police: Man fatally shot sisters, father before setting Lenoir home on fire and killing self
Blue pills are apparently made of potent fentanyl that can cause some to overdose with only...
Concerning blue pills popping up in York County, other SC counties
A 2015 interview featured a silhouette of 'Michael', the boy who was found chained to a porch...
State agrees to $1M settlement for boy who suffered abuse at hands of N.C. social worker
Romey Wayne Robertson
Hours-long hostage situation resolved in Catawba Co.
The county will not mandate mask-wearing, but Mecklenburg’s Public Health Director Gibbie...
Mecklenburg health leader’s warning on COVID variant: ‘Don’t leave home without a mask.’

Latest News

Gabril Newman and Gregory Wendell Newman
AMBER Alert issued for missing baby abducted in North Carolina
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
WBTV
JUUL agrees to pay $40 million in North Carolina settlement
Officials from Charlotte Douglas International Airport are anticipating crowds that are near...
Travelers flock to Charlotte Douglas International Airport as holiday weekend travel ramps up