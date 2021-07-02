Tickets on sale for Polar Express at NC Transportation Museum

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - Summer days are here but the N.C. Transportation Museum is already counting down the return of THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride in Spencer, N.C.

This immersive family-oriented experience hosted over 1.4 million riders at 54 locations in the US, Canada, and the UK in 2019. Popular dates and times are expected to fill quickly, but seats are now available for departures beginning November 12 and continuing on select dates through December 23. Tickets are on sale now at www.nctransportationmuseum.org and guests are encouraged to book soon as this beloved holiday tradition is expected to sell out.

The adventure comes to life when the train departs for a round-trip journey to the North Pole led by a cast of talented actors. Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, passengers will relive the magic of the classic story as they are whisked away on THE POLAR EXPRESS™ for a 70-minute trip to meet Santa.

Once on board, the conductor will work his way through the coach and punch golden tickets before hot chocolate and a delicious cookie are served by dancing chefs. Passengers then read along with the classic children’s book, The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg. Santa and his helpers board the train to greet passengers and each guest is given the first gift of Christmas.

During the trip, characters on each car lead fantastic onboard entertainment – just like in the film! Each guest will take home a keepsake sleigh bell and souvenir golden ticket in addition to the wonderful memories made on this magical trip. Just like the kids in the book, families are encouraged to wear their pajamas for the ride.

The N.C. Transportation Museum requires guests to comply with COVID-19 protocols in effect at the time of the event. Requirements will be updated as they change. TSA currently requires proper wearing of face masks on the train and shuttles, per federal law. Children under the age of two and individuals with disabilities who cannot wear a mask, or cannot safely wear a mask, because of the disability as defined by the Americans with Disability Act are exempt.

Exact dates, times, and fares are available by visiting www.nctransportationmuseum.org. Ticket prices range from $32 to $360, depending on the class of service selected. No matter the class you are in, the show is the same. The difference between classes are the amenities and seating options. Class options are Standard, Deluxe, First Class, and Parlor. Details on each class and other frequently asked questions can be found at www.nctransportationmuseum.org/polar-express-faq.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.