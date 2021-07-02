NC DHHS Flu
Spanking children could do more harm than good, reports say

Research suggests spanking children could do more harm than good.
Research suggests spanking children could do more harm than good.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - A study recently published by The Lancet is reporting that spanking children could do more harm than good.

While physical punishment has been around for decades, it is increasingly viewed as having a negative impact.

Researchers compiled data from 69 various studies to inform practitioners and policy makers about the potential impacts of spanking.

The Lancet summarized these findings and identified several key themes, including evidence that shows “physical punishment is not associated with positive outcomes over time.”

Instead, the report suggests that spanking predicts increases in child behavior issues over time, adding there is evidence of a dose-response relationship.

Spanking also increases the risk of involvement with child protective services, according to the summary.

“The consistency of these findings indicates that physical punishment is harmful to children and that policy remedies are warranted,” the report concluded.

