NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

South Carolina Corrections officer accused of smuggling pills into jail in Rice Krispies treat

An arrest warrant states the pills contained Dextroamp-Amphetamin 30mg.
An arrest warrant states the pills contained Dextroamp-Amphetamin 30mg.(SCDC)
By Laurel Mallory
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina corrections officer has lost her job and faces criminal charges after authorities say she tried to smuggle pills into a jail.

Marcy Shaffer, 43, is charged with possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, furnishing prisoners with contraband and misconduct in office.

The Department of Corrections said Shaffer tried to smuggle pills into the Camille Graham Correctional Institution inside a Rice Krispies treat on July 1.

MORE | Kayaker sent to hospital with life threatening injuries after capsizing along Savannah River

She was fired after her arrest.

An arrest warrant states the pills contained Dextroamp-Amphetamin 30mg. That drug is commonly used to treat ADHD and is listed as a Schedule II controlled substance.

Officials said four pills were stuck into the treat, which had been taken out of its original packaging and put into a plastic bag. Shaffer had two other pills in her possession in a prescription bottle with her name on it, arrest warrants state.

MORE | Edgefield man sentenced to life in prison for murdering wife in 2019

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, the Lenoir Police Department received 911 calls advising there were shots fired,...
Police: Man fatally shot sisters, father before setting Lenoir home on fire and killing self
Juan Garcia reveals his identity for the first time in an interview with WBTV. He was rescued...
Boy rescued from Union Co. foster home, now grown up, reveals identity for first time
Blue pills are apparently made of potent fentanyl that can cause some to overdose with only...
Concerning blue pills popping up in York County, other SC counties
On Friday, officials confirmed that Gabriel was found safe in Danville, Virginia. The father,...
Missing baby at center of N.C. AMBER Alert found safe in Va., father charged
A 2015 interview featured a silhouette of 'Michael', the boy who was found chained to a porch...
State agrees to $1M settlement for boy who suffered abuse at hands of N.C. social worker

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Army shows U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar Green...
Marine convicted of involuntary manslaughter in death of Army Green Beret
The decision doesn’t just affect Olympians - swimmers of all ages will be banned from wearing...
Swimming caps designed for natural hair banned from Tokyo Olympic Games
Triple A estimates nearly 48 million people will travel by air or on the roads for the holiday...
Carolinians pack up, travel for 4th of July weekend
Lamar Barrier is Concord’s longest serving city councilman, and one of the longest serving in...
Barrier honored with naming of airport commercial terminal building
Firefighters found fire damage in the kitchen, as well as the ceiling and wall in the home.
House fire displaces six in Rowan County