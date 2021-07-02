NC DHHS Flu
Small thunderstorm risk before we roll into the weekend

By Al Conklin
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Though the steadiest and most widespread rain has come and gone, the First Alert remains in place.

  • First Alert – Lingering Storm Risk
  • Fantastic Holiday Weekend Weather
  • Elsa Now A Category One Hurricane

With the actual cold front not expected to clear the Piedmont until tonight, there may be a few thunderstorms that flare up this afternoon or evening, especially south of I-40. It’s still tropically humid, but with clouds and rain, we’ll be much cooler this afternoon with highs only getting back to the lower 80s.

Behind today’s front, a fantastic pattern will set up for the July 4th weekend! Skies will clear out tonight and temperatures will nosedive in the 50s to near 60° in most neighborhoods. As for the weekend, the rain risk will be very low and the humidity level will fall to comfortable levels - all the while with plenty of sunshine to go around. Afternoon readings will only back to the middle 80s Saturday before inching up to the more-seasonal upper 80s on Sunday.

In the tropics, Elsa became a hurricane this morning and continues to push west-northwest into the Caribbean Sea. Over the weekend, Elsa is forecast to cross Cuba late on Sunday and then turn north toward Florida early next week. We’ll need to monitor Elsa for possible impact on our weather, but if that happens, it would not be until at least the middle part of next week.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

