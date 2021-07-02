NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Scout troops camp out to protect American flag display in Mooresville

By Ron Lee
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A beautiful site in Mooresville as more than 600 American flags decorate the grounds of the local YMCA. This display is ahead of the big Independence Day celebrations this weekend.

But what happens to the flags if no one is around? It turns out several scout troops are stepping in to protect the display while most of us are sleeping.

“We have hope, we have hope in America. When we see these, we see Americans. This is what we’re all about.” said Cotton Ketchie. “It just makes my heart explode.”

Flag flying under windy skies, young men standing guard to protect America’s symbol.

The Lowe’s YMCA grounds have been home to an annual tradition for years.

Not only will they host one of Iredell Counties biggest fireworks displays this weekend to celebrate Independence Day, but to honor those that served, the Scouts helped set up over six-hundred American flags. Each one remembering a servicemember of first responder.

“The names of veterans are placed on and in memorial of, and then they can take those flags at the end of the fourth of July weekend.” said Ryan Moore with troop 171.

Troop leaders say not only are the Scouts keeping a watchful eye on the flags, but it gives them a deeper sense of what they’re protecting.

“I think it’s going to make me think of these guys that help serve and protect us from all of the dangers of the world.” said scout Aedan Klein.

The grounds have become a place for families to come, enjoy a sunny afternoon or reflect on what the holiday is all about. Especially coming out of the pandemic.

“It is unbelievable to listen to how people are so thankful to be back in person and operating in a semi-normal basis.” Paul Summerville with the Exchange Club of Mooresville told WBTV.

The Exchange Club has been putting this on since 2005, and it’s grown bigger ever since. Saturday will be the pinnacle of the event with live bands, fireworks and of course the field of flags. But through it all, standing tall will be 600 reminders of where we were, and what we could be.

“It’s just so important especially in times like now that we’re dealing with in our country that we remember those that keep us safe.” said Beth Packard with the club.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, the Lenoir Police Department received 911 calls advising there were shots fired,...
Police: Man fatally shot sisters, father before setting Lenoir home on fire and killing self
Blue pills are apparently made of potent fentanyl that can cause some to overdose with only...
Concerning blue pills popping up in York County, other SC counties
A 2015 interview featured a silhouette of 'Michael', the boy who was found chained to a porch...
State agrees to $1M settlement for boy who suffered abuse at hands of N.C. social worker
Police chase ends in serious crash in Fort Mill
Driver charged in police chase that ended in crash in Fort Mill
The Catawba Nation announced it will fast-track the opening of the Catawba Two Kings Casino...
‘Pre-launch’ casino facility with 500 slot machines opening in Kings Mountain

Latest News

WBTV
JUUL agrees to pay $40 million in North Carolina settlement
Officials from Charlotte Douglas International Airport are anticipating crowds that are near...
Travelers flock to Charlotte Douglas International Airport as holiday weekend travel ramps up
Airport seeing increase in travelers for holiday
Airport seeing increase in travelers for holiday
Boy Scouts protect patriotic display
Boy Scouts protect patriotic display