Rowan-Salisbury Schools Teacher of the Year receives the Phillip J. Kirk Scholarship

Dr. Todd Parker, the Rowan-Salisbury Teacher of the Year, has received the prestigious Phillip...
Dr. Todd Parker, the Rowan-Salisbury Teacher of the Year, has received the prestigious Phillip J. Kirk, Jr. Honored Educator Scholarship.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Dr. Todd Parker, the Rowan-Salisbury Teacher of the Year, has received the prestigious Phillip J. Kirk, Jr. Honored Educator Scholarship. Phil Kirk, a native of Rowan County, began his teaching career at Knox Middle, and taught at Salisbury High School, when he was named the Salisbury City Schools Teacher of the Year.

Kirk later held several positions in state government, including an appointment as Chairman of the State Board of Education.

A well-known advocate for education, Kirk presented the scholarship at the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education meeting on Monday.

“Dr. Parker exemplifies the perfect teacher. He loves his students and wants everyone to succeed at the highest level,” said Kirk.

Each year, the Kirk Scholar is able to attend a North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) program of their choice on the campus of Cullowhee or Ocracoke. The scholarship covers all costs associated with the teacher’s participation including instruction, program materials, food and lodging on the NCCAT campus, travel to and from the campus, and payment for a substitute teacher while attending NCCAT.

In addition, Parker will receive $250 to use in his classroom. In a letter from Brock Womble, Executive Secretary of NCCAT, states, “The Phillip J. Kirk Honored Educator Scholarship honors an outstanding advocate for public schools and an influential businessman who uses his energy, understanding of education issues, and connections with the business community to champion education in North Carolina.”

NCCAT was established in 1985 to support teachers and impact students in North Carolina by providing teachers with new knowledge, skills, teaching methods, best practices and information to take back to their classrooms.

