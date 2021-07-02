Rain holds off for your Fourth of July holiday weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy 4th of July weekend to all of you. And I’m happy to report that the weather pattern will be marvelous for all outdoor plans and fireworks displays.

Here’s what we are tracking this weekend:

Rain ending overnight

Lower temperatures this weekend

Lower humidity this weekend

I’m not just talking about the lack of rain or disruptive weather but in addition, temperatures will be cooler and the humidity will be much lower.

Eric Thomas Friday evening forecast (WBTV)

It all adds up to a real, and rare treat for early July.

Beyond the weekend, temperatures will quickly jump back into the 90s but the humidity will not roar back until tropical air associated with Hurricane Elsa potentially invades the Carolinas around midweek next week.

Depending on Elsa’s exact track, our region could be in line for heavy, tropical rain or then again, very little impact if the storm turns more quickly and heads up the eastern seaboard.

Until then, enjoy the fabulous weather over your holiday!

Meteorologist Eric Thomas

