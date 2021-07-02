Providence ready to improve on their surprising spring football season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the biggest surprises in this past spring football season in North Carolina was Providence.

In 2019, they went 3-8, but this past spring, the Panthers would finish the season 7-2 and won a share of the conference title.

As summer workouts continue, it’s just good to be back on the field with good vibes from success and with no masks as COVID restrictions get reduced.

“The big part for me is to just see their smiles again,” said Panthers head coach Weslee Ward.

At this time last summer, there were huge concerns that there may not be a season and ultimately, it wasn’t.

Providence’s last game of the spring season was on April 23rd in the 2nd round of the playoffs. That short time period between the end of the season and the start of summer workouts has changed the offseason schedule.

“We’ve really cut back on the field work and condition work,” said coach. “We still work agilities. We still work sprints. We try to do a lot more stuff in the weight room and push a lot more nutrition on them and you got to try and gain this weight back before we move into this 11 game season.”

So the big key is recovery, but the team is still very mindful that COVID is still very much a part of our lives.

When they do their work outside, masks are not required, but in the weight room, players still must mask up and it is the players that are policing their peers to make sure they all stay safe.

“We’re wearing our mask in the weight room,” said senior running back Nathan Hajduk. “When we’re not doing a serious lift, we are making sure we have our mask on. We’re checking in with the guys to see who is vaccinated and not vaccinated. If guys haven’t had the vaccine or haven’t had COVID already, we are making sure those guys wear mask. Just trying to stay safe as a team so that we can keep this thing going and get an 11 game season in.”

And after missing a big part of the recruiting cycle last year due to the pandemic, having a full season is about more than wins and losses for some student-athletes.

“Not everyone has money to go to college so a lot of people are trying to depend on scholarships and other things to go to college and get a good education,” said Hajduk. “We need our last chance to get our film in and try to get to the next level.”

Making up for lost time in recruiting is important but keeping the winning tradition is important as well. So how do they improve on last spring’s success and not go back to what happened in 2019?

“Block out the success we had last season and keep the mentality we had,” said junior offensive lineman Connor Drake. “Don’t let the good season we had get to our heads and get too complacent. Just keep building.”

