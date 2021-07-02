NC DHHS Flu
Namibia teenagers barred from Olympic 400 over testosterone

Two 18-year-old female runners from Namibia won’t be allowed to run in the 400 meters at the...
Two 18-year-old female runners from Namibia won’t be allowed to run in the 400 meters at the Tokyo Olympics after medical tests showed they have high natural testosterone levels.(Lukas Hartmann/Pexels | Lukas Hartmann/Pexels)
By Associated Press and GERALD IMRAY | AP
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) - Two 18-year-old female runners from Namibia won’t be allowed to run in the 400 meters at the Tokyo Olympics after medical tests showed they have high natural testosterone levels.

That makes them ineligible under the same contentious rules that have sidelined South Africa’s Caster Semenya.

The Namibia Olympic committee said Friday that Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi have been withdrawn from the team in the 400 meters.

Namibia’s track federation said they would still go to the games and would compete in the 200 meters, an event which is not affected by the regulations.

