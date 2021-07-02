Namibia teenagers barred from Olympic 400 over testosterone

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) - Two 18-year-old female runners from Namibia won’t be allowed to run in the 400 meters at the Tokyo Olympics after medical tests showed they have high natural testosterone levels.

That makes them ineligible under the same contentious rules that have sidelined South Africa’s Caster Semenya.

The Namibia Olympic committee said Friday that Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi have been withdrawn from the team in the 400 meters.

Namibia's Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi have been withdrawn from the 400m race at the Olympics by World Athletics.



They are said to not be eligible for female classification.



The same rules are affecting Caster Semenya, Francine Niyonsaba and Margaret Wambui. pic.twitter.com/5I4WF4ZL7Z — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) July 2, 2021

Namibia’s track federation said they would still go to the games and would compete in the 200 meters, an event which is not affected by the regulations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.