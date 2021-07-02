NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Los Angeles illegal fireworks explosion injures at least 17 as cops perplexed by “catastrophic” mishap

At least 17 people were injured and several cars were damaged on Wednesday when a cache of...
At least 17 people were injured and several cars were damaged on Wednesday when a cache of illegal fireworks confiscated by Los Angeles authorities exploded.(via CBS News)
By APRIL SIESE | CBS News
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS News) - At least 17 people were injured and several cars were damaged on Wednesday when a cache of illegal fireworks confiscated by Los Angeles authorities exploded.

Nine LAPD officers and one Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officer were taken to nearby hospitals, along with six civilians, CBS Los Angeles reported. A tenth police officer was hurt but not hospitalized, according to fire officials.

CBS L.A. reported that all of those injured were expected to recover, and many were quickly released from the hospital.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a tweet that it was unsure what had caused the explosion in South Los Angeles, but CBS L.A. said 10 pounds of seized explosives were placed into a special containment unite used by the LAPD specifically to carry out controlled explosions.

The truck is designed to destroy up to 15 pounds of explosive material, but something went wrong, causing a massive blast that tore through the special truck and everything near it.

According to CBS Los Angeles, officers at the scene yelled “fire in the hole” multiple times and moved away from the trailer shortly before the explosion.

Sky9 reporter Desmond Shaw told CBS Los Angeles that he thought the explosion would be a routine detonation, “and then it just went catastrophically wrong... After it happened, we felt the blast up here, and it just kind of shook up my head a little bit.”

The cache of illegal, homemade fireworks was seized from a South Los Angeles home earlier on Wednesday. The bomb squad and investigators were on the scene as officers loaded the fireworks into the containment unit on a semi-truck in an alleyway nearby.

Police Chief Michel Moore told CBS Los Angeles that officers found what he described as “improvised explosive devices,” which were placed in a containment vessel, then detonated at around 6:40 p.m. Though a bomb technician believed the vessel should’ve been able to safely dispose of the devices, Moore said something “catastrophic” happened.

“Something happened in that containment vehicle that should not have happened, and we don’t know why, but we intend to find out why,” Moore told the station.

In addition to illegal fireworks, officers found two children at the home, and authorities were planning to open a child endangerment case with the Department of Child and Family Services.

A 27-year-old was taken into custody on suspicion of possession of destructive devices, possession of fireworks and child endangerment. Police claim the suspect obtained the fireworks out of state and was planning to sell them ahead of the July 4th holiday.

Copyright 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, the Lenoir Police Department received 911 calls advising there were shots fired,...
Police: Man fatally shot sisters, father before setting Lenoir home on fire and killing self
Blue pills are apparently made of potent fentanyl that can cause some to overdose with only...
Concerning blue pills popping up in York County, other SC counties
A 2015 interview featured a silhouette of 'Michael', the boy who was found chained to a porch...
State agrees to $1M settlement for boy who suffered abuse at hands of N.C. social worker
Police chase ends in serious crash in Fort Mill
Driver charged in police chase that ended in crash in Fort Mill
The Catawba Nation announced it will fast-track the opening of the Catawba Two Kings Casino...
‘Pre-launch’ casino facility with 500 slot machines opening in Kings Mountain

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
GRAPHIC: Department of Justice releases Capitol riot tunnel standoff video
Artist's impression of a neutron star and black hole merging.
Celestial “Pac-Man”: Astronomers spot massive black holes gobbling up city-sized neutron stars for the first time
WBTV
JUUL agrees to pay $40 million in North Carolina settlement
Officials from Charlotte Douglas International Airport are anticipating crowds that are near...
Travelers flock to Charlotte Douglas International Airport as holiday weekend travel ramps up
DOJ releases bodycamera footage of the Capitol riot "tunnel scene."
GRAHIC: DOJ releases bodycamera footage of the Capitol riot "tunnel scene"