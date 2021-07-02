How to tell the difference between fireworks and gunshots

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fireworks are a big part of 4th of July celebrations, but they can also cause a lot of confusion.

“Law enforcement gets a lot of calls on July 4. ‘Oh, it`s random gunfire’, but it`s really people just firing up fireworks,” Kevin Creighton said.

Kevin Creighton is from AmmoMan.com and says there are some noticeable differences between fireworks and gunshots. You just have to know what to listen for.

Starting with rhythm, Kevin says gunshots have very regular intervals. It’s because when a pistol fires, it needs to reload another round.

This is not the case with fireworks.

“With the firecracker, that mechanical action doesn`t exist. They`ll go off as soon as the fuse is lit,” Creighton said.

With fireworks, you may hear multiple booms at once or at random times. And then, there’s the sound after. Fireworks are usually followed by a whizzing or crackling noise.

Gunshots, however, are very sharp. You won’t hear much afterwards, and you won’t see much after gunshots either.

“If you hear a ‘pop, pop, pop’ and you`re not seeing any smoke, call law enforcement,” Creighton said.

Fireworks are followed by smoke, but gunshots are not.

Sometimes, it really is hard to tell the difference, though. So if you aren’t sure, call police.

As a reminder, police say to never fire celebratory gunshots into the air.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

