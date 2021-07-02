House fire displaces six in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Six people have been displaced as the result of a house fire in Rowan County.

Officials say that just after 11:30 a.m. on Friday, a fire was reported at a house in the 2400 block of Woodleaf Road in western Rowan County. The Scotch-Irish Fire Department was first to respond.

When firefighters arrived, they found fire damage in the kitchen area with extension into the wall and ceiling of the house. No injuries were reported.

The Greater Carolinas Chapter of the American Red Cross is helping the six people who have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

