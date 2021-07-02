NC DHHS Flu
Harding University High School track star wins N.C. Girls Gatorade Track & Field Player of the Year

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local high school track and field star won a big state award.

Akala Garrett, from Harding University High School, was chosen as North Carolina’s 2020-21 Girls Gatorade High School Track and Field Player of the Year Award. She’s the second from Harding to win the honor.

According to a press release, the award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Garrett as North Carolina’s best high school girls track & field athlete.”

Garrett is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Girls Track & Field Player of the Year award, which will be announced in July.

The Harding rising junior sophomore was the Most Outstanding Performer at the Class 4A state meet, winning the 100-meter high hurdles in 13.90 seconds and capturing the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 41.64, leading the Rams to third place as a team.

Garrett also ran the second leg on Harding’s victorious 4x200 relay quartet. Her season-best time of 58.05 in the 400 hurdles ranks as the nation’s No. 1 performance among 2021 prep girls competitors.

She also clocked the nation’s No. 3 time in the 300 hurdles (41.23) and is ranked No. 7 in the 100 hurdles with a time of 13.43.

“Akala can run any event from the 800 down, but she’s in love with the hurdles,” said Harding coach LaSonja Collins. “Since 2017, she has slowly progressed into a top national athlete, but she is very humble and always puts the team first.”

Garrett has maintained a 3.38 GPA in the classroom.

