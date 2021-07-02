First Alert overnight, part of Friday for more rain and storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Heavy showers and storms have been menacing the mountains most of the day and flooding concerns will increase overnight.

FIRST ALERT IN EFFECT OVERNIGHT AND FRIDAY

SHOWERS AND STORMS GIVE WAY TO A PLEASANT WEEKEND

MONITORING TROPICAL STORM ELSA

Eventually the rain and storms will break loose and head through the piedmont of North Carolina and South Carolina as the actual cold front bulldozes across our region overnight and on Friday.

The First Alert is meant to highlight the period of disruptive weather on Friday and help you plan around it.

You won’t likely be needing to plan around the weekend weather as it will be delightful behind this front with milder temperatures and much lower humidity.

The timing could not be more perfect for the holiday weekend and outdoor plans.

Next week the heat will rise again, but the humidity will still be tolerable early next week.

Then we wait to see where Tropical Storm Elsa ends up as the early indications are this storm may end up making landfall in the southeastern United States.

Still lots of uncertainty with the eventual track of Elsa, so make sure you check back here for updates and keep the WBTV weather app handy on your phone too as it does supply all the tropical information you might need.

Meteorologist Eric Thomas

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.