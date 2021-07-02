NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Community mourns 10-year-old lost in Lexington Co. fire

By Chris Joseph
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Her father called her “unconditionally loving” and neighbors described her as the “light” of the neighborhood.

On Wednesday, the Lexington County Coroner confirmed 10-year-old Chloe Eve Doby died from injuries she suffered in a mobile home fire.

Fire officials were called to the 200 block of Golden Leaf Lane around noon Tuesday. That’s off SC-6 near Fish Hatchery Road.

Chloe’s father, Henry Doby, only spoke with WIS briefly but stressed how Chloe was loving in an oftentimes hateful world.

Neighbor Wendie Daffern said she watched Chloe grow up since she was an infant and described her as a happy and busy child.

PREVIOUS STORY | 10-year-old dies after fire at Lexington mobile home

“She really was the light of this neighborhood,” Daffern said. “She was so cheerful, and everybody knew her. She was just like one of our kids.”

Daffern said Chloe would come over to her and her husband’s mobile home often to play with their daughter. She said their favorite activities were swimming, watching cartoons and eating pancakes.

“She grew up really fast, like kids do. She was really, really cute. A sweet little girl,” she said.

An autopsy was performed at MUSC on Thursday, and Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said the results likely wouldn’t be back until Friday.

SLED and Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are investigating, and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

On Wednesday, the Lenoir Police Department received 911 calls advising there were shots fired,...
Police: Man fatally shot sisters, father before setting Lenoir home on fire and killing self
Blue pills are apparently made of potent fentanyl that can cause some to overdose with only...
Concerning blue pills popping up in York County, other SC counties
A 2015 interview featured a silhouette of 'Michael', the boy who was found chained to a porch...
State agrees to $1M settlement for boy who suffered abuse at hands of N.C. social worker
Romey Wayne Robertson
Hours-long hostage situation resolved in Catawba Co.
The county will not mandate mask-wearing, but Mecklenburg’s Public Health Director Gibbie...
Mecklenburg health leader’s warning on COVID variant: ‘Don’t leave home without a mask.’

Latest News

WBTV News Now: Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean
“This celebration is a big deal for us,” Jason Harris of Messer Construction said. “We’ve been...
2-day celebration set for Cabarrus Courthouse construction milestone
Dr. Todd Parker, the Rowan-Salisbury Teacher of the Year, has received the prestigious Phillip...
Rowan-Salisbury Schools Teacher of the Year receives the Phillip J. Kirk Scholarship
THE POLAR EXPRESS film is based on Chris Van Allsburg’s classic Christmas picture book, which...
Tickets on sale for Polar Express at NC Transportation Museum
Gabril Newman and Gregory Wendell Newman
AMBER Alert issued for missing baby abducted in North Carolina