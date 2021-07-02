NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

16-year-old reported missing in Lexington

Anissa Nunez was last seen on June 28.
Anissa Nunez was last seen on June 28.(NCMEC)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Officials are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 16-year-old reported missing in Lexington County.

According to officials, Anissa Nunez ran away and was last seen on June 28 in the Red Bank area of Lexington County.

Nunez is described as a 5′5″ female, 145 pounds with black hair, brown eyes.

If you see Anissa, or know of her whereabouts, you are urged to contact Lexington County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-785-8230.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

On Wednesday, the Lenoir Police Department received 911 calls advising there were shots fired,...
Police: Man fatally shot sisters, father before setting Lenoir home on fire and killing self
Blue pills are apparently made of potent fentanyl that can cause some to overdose with only...
Concerning blue pills popping up in York County, other SC counties
A 2015 interview featured a silhouette of 'Michael', the boy who was found chained to a porch...
State agrees to $1M settlement for boy who suffered abuse at hands of N.C. social worker
Juan Garcia reveals his identity for the first time in an interview with WBTV. He was rescued...
Boy rescued from Union Co. foster home, now grown up, reveals identity for first time
On Friday, officials confirmed that Gabriel was found safe in Danville, Virginia. The father,...
Missing baby at center of N.C. AMBER Alert found safe in Va., father charged

Latest News

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks with reporters after testifying before the House Natural...
Gov. Cooper vetoes bill that would have ended extra $300 jobless benefit in N.C.
On Friday, officials confirmed that Gabriel was found safe in Danville, Virginia. The father,...
Missing baby at center of N.C. AMBER Alert found safe in Va., father charged
Jurnee McDaniel
Teen arrested for desecration of Knowledge Sims’ grave, officials say
Ricky Price appears in court for preliminary hearing
Ricky Price appears in court for preliminary hearing